Trump to be renominated on first day of ROP National Convention. August. 24, 2020 07:30. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver a speech in person on each night of the four-day Republican National Convention, which will run from Monday to Thursday in Charlotte. It is seen as an effort to set him apart from former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden who participated in the Democratic National Convention remotely from his house in Wilmington, Delaware due to concerns over COVID-19.



President Trump is set to travel from the White House in Washington, D.C., to Charlotte on Monday by Marine One. Unlike the convention of holding the nomination, which is the highlight of the event, on the last night, he will be renominated on the first night. First Lady Melania Trump and Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump will deliver speeches in support of President Trump on Tuesday before Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump accept the party’s nomination on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



“Biden and the Democrats have greatly disrespected the Great State of Wisconsin by not even paying a small visit to Milwaukee,” tweeted President Trump on Saturday, calling for the support of the white working class. The Democratic National Convention was originally planned for Wisconsin, which is part of Rust Belt, a region of the United States that has been experiencing industrial decline, before it was repurposed to be fully digital due to the pandemic. President Trump won the presidential election four years ago based on the momentum built after winning Wisconsin that is traditionally considered a blue state.



