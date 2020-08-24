Son Heung-min scores multiple goals in first match. August. 24, 2020 07:31. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min scored multiple goals at the very first match, which bodes well for his prospect in the new season.



In the first pre-season match against Ipswich Town FC in London on Saturday, Son scored two goals despite playing only in the first half, and led his team’s 3-0 win. After completing the 2019-2020 season by recording his highest offensive points of 30 (18 goals and 12 assists) in a single season Son played in an actual match on the day for the first time in 26 days, demonstrating his constantly robust scoring capability.



At the 10th minute of the first half on the day, Son received a pass at the central section of the penalty box from his teammate Dele Alli and kicked a right-foot shot to score his team’s second goal. Nineteen minutes later, the South Korean penetrated into the rival team’s defense and kicked a right-foot chip shot that crossed over the goalie, who jumped unsuccessfully to block the ball, to score his second goal.



Son had no shot for two consecutive matches last season as Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho emphasizes the tactic of wing strikers joining the defense. In Saturday’s match, Son displayed strong performance, while playing up front in lieu of wing. When asked how he felt about scoring goals in the first game as a striker, Son said, “Actually, I am not a striker. Just kidding. I think the first goals (in the pre-season event) have boosted my confidence.”



Son expressed regret about matches being played without spectators starting from the pre-season matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I feel lonely because there are no fans in the beautiful stadiums. But I am very grateful to fans who cheer for us on their PCs,” he said. “I am eagerly waiting for the day when we will meet fans at the stadium.”



