Son Heung-min set to play eight matches for 18 days. August. 22, 2020 07:49. hun@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min will take part in the opening match against Everton FC on September 12, kicking off the new season of the English Premier League.



According to the schedules for the 2020-2021 season released by the EPL secretariat, Hotspur will start the season with the opening match against Everton, and will play as many as eight matches during a period of 18 days. The team has to play in the league’s matches, games of the UEFA Europa League’s second and third qualifying rounds, and matches of the League Cup’s third and fourth rounds all at once. Since European league matches are been tightly scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has to play a match every two to three days.



“Tottenham is facing a schedule so tight and tough that they will even have to worry about players’ physical stamina from the very beginning,” UK’s Sky Sports said. “They have the homework of how to prepare for those matches.”



