Munich breeze past Lyon for final showdown with PSG. August. 21, 2020 07:35. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. are going head to head on the final stage of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this year. Each boasting a powerful duo of attackers, their showdown is expected to set off some intense fireworks of goal spree.



On Thursday, Munich pommeled Lyon 3-0 at the 2019-2020 UCL semi-finals, which took place in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. Having made to the UCL finals for the 11th time, Munich is aiming to win their sixth championship trophy this time.



Having found 100 goals in 34 matches (2.9 goals per game), Bayern Munich have won an eight consecutive league championship in the German Bundesliga this season, and their firepower remains formidable in the European stage as well. The German club has netted 42 goals and allowed only 8 in 10 games at UEFA Champions League, averaging at a whopping 4.2 goals each game. In history of UCL, the only club has scored more than this year’s Munich is FC Barcelona, which found 45 goals in 1999-2000 season.



The heroes of Munich’s 3-0 win were Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry. Scoring a header in the 43rd minute of the latter half to seal a 3-0 win, Lewandowski managed to find the net in all nine UCL matches he appeared in this season. A leading scorer of the UCL with 15 goals, Lewandowski is only two goals away from breaking the current record of 17, a milestone set by Cristiano Ronaldo.



한국어