Joe Biden is officially nominated as candidate of Democratic Party. August. 20, 2020 07:40. lightee@donga.com.

On the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, the roll call – open ballot by delegates – took place. The numbers of delegates supporting each candidate are announced by 50 states, six U.S. territories, and Washington D.C. in alphabetical order until a candidate obtains majority votes and becomes the official nominee. In about 34 minutes into the roll call, Joe Biden was officially nominated as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.



With the voting result, Biden has finally secured a ticket to the presidential election in 47 years since he first stepped on the political stage in Washington D.C. as a federal senator of Delaware in 1973. This was his third attempt at the presidential election. “Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family, and I'll see you on Thursday. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” the candidate said with a huge smile on his face, appearing on TV with his wife Jill Biden. He will deliver an acceptance speech on Thursday. The Democratic Party also adopted a party platform, which includes the restoration of relationships with allies and the denuclearization of North Korea through diplomatic cooperation.



한국어