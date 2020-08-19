U.S. presidential election begins in full gear. August. 19, 2020 07:46. lightee@donga.com.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," said former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday (local time) at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). “Four years later, the state of this nation is very different,” said the former first lady, adding, “Because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.” She also called upon people by saying, “We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”



As the DNC to officially nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential nominee opened its door, the election has begun in full gear. Senator Bernie Sanders who competed for nomination with Biden also called for support for Biden, saying “the price of failure is just too great to imagine" in the wake of the crisis facing the future of democracy and economy.



The Democratic National Committee will hold the convention for four days through Thursday to nominate the party’s presidential candidate and approve the new party platform, which will serve as the foundation of policy pledges. The convention will include a series of speeches – former President Bill Clinton on Tuesday and former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on Wednesday, followed by an acceptance speech by Biden. Due to COVID-19, most events will be conducted online.



The Republican National Convention will be held from Monday for four days. President Trump will deliver his acceptance speech at the White House.



