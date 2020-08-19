Kia Motors reveals all-new Carnival. August. 19, 2020 07:47. by Ji-Young Jeong jjy2011@donga.com.

Kia Motors launched the all-new Carnival minivan for the first time in six years. Kia Motors held an online launching event for the fourth generation Carnival on Tuesday and begun sales in full gear. “We wanted to create a car that looks attractive at a glance,” said Karim Habib, the auto manufacturer’s senior vice president in charge of the new design. He also emphasized that the model features not only practicality and functionality but also a powerful design.



The concept of design was "grand volume" to create a powerful yet sophisticated look overall. Daytime running lamps, which visually embody beat and rhythm, and a radiator grille are placed on the front of the car while lines that exude a sense of speed and a unique three-dimensional pattern form the identity of the car.



The details for families are also noticeable. The car unlocks itself when standing in front of a door with a smart key and the trunk closes itself once a person steps back. It also prevents the doors from opening when there is a car(s) around to ensure the safe exit of a child.



Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the pre-sales of the fourth-generation Carnival reached 23,006 on July 28 in just one day of opening pre-sales and over 32,000 units until Friday. This is more than half of total Carnival sales last year, which recorded 63,706 units. It seems that the car with great storage space has gained popularity as it is suitable for families and the recent trend of camping in a car.



