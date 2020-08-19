Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun finish the day with a happy ending. August. 19, 2020 07:47. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Ryu Hyun-jin and Kim Kwang-hyun, Major League Baseball (MLB) players from South Korea, both took to the mound on Tuesday Korea time and finished the day with a happy ending.



Toronto Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin gave up four hits and a run while striking out three during six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, earning his second win of the season. Kim Kwang-hyun, who made his MLB debut as a starting pitcher in the first game of a double header against the Chicago Cubs, allowed three hits, three walks, and a run in three and two-third innings, leading his team to a 3-1 victory. “I watched Kim play at a locker room before I got on the mound,” said Ryu. “It was nice to start on the same day as Kim.”



The Baltimore Orioles boasts league’s top hitters, finishing third in batting average (0.265) in MLB as of Monday. It ranked third in on-base percentage and slugging percentage (OPS) as well. Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the official home of the Orioles, is one of the most hitter-friendly stadiums in MLB. A building that looms large behind the outfield intimidates pitchers and provides hitters with the feeling of comfort.



The Orioles hitters, however, were a no match for Ryu in his best form. Ryu only allowed four hits until the sixth inning. A double in the fourth inning led to a run. After allowing a hit, Ryu induced opposing hitters to hit into a double play to end the inning.



Kim, who started in 24 days following a relief appearance on July 25, looked so nervous. He took to the mound wearing a cap he wore during the spring camp. One time, he went back to the mound to pick up his resin bag while heading to the dugout after pitching,



Kim sure was a veteran pitcher. When the bases were loaded with one out in the bottom of the first inning, Kim got out of the crisis by striking out Ian Happ and grounding out David Bote. Kim quickly retired three hitters in the bottom of the second inning.



Unfortunately, Kim allowed a game-tying solo homer to Happ in the fourth when his team was leading 1-0. With one out left, Kim was lifted after inducing two poor contacts. He threw 57 pitches. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said Kim Kwang-hyun aimed to throw 60 pitches in his first MLB appearance as a starting pitcher and he accomplished it. Kim’s ERA dropped from 9.00 to 3.86 after his successful debut appearance against the Cubs, the leader in the National League Central Division.



