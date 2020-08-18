Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun make an outing on Tuesday. August. 18, 2020 07:28. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Two South Korean pitchers in the Major League Baseball are making an outing on the same day. On Tuesday, Toronto Blue Jays’ Ryu Hyun-jin is going for the second win this season against Baltimore, and St. Louis Cardinals’ Kim Kwang-hyun is making his debut as starting pitcher against the Chicago Cubs.



The upcoming two Tuesday matches are drawing a keen attention from baseball fans in South Korea.



The last time when two Korean pitchers played on the same day in the MLB was 13 years ago when Tampa Bay Davil Rays’ Seo Jae-eung and Colorado Rockies’ Kim Byung-hyun made outings on April 16, 2007. Against Minnesota Twins, Seo allowed four runs in seven innings, and Kim finished the game with Arizona Diamondbacks as losing pitcher with five runs over three innings.



