BLACKPINK has fourth highest number of subscribers on YouTube. August. 18, 2020 07:28. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has become the artist with the fourth highest number of subscribers on YouTube in the world, overtaking Eminem with 43.9 million subscribers, according to YG Entertainment on Monday. The number of subscribers to the girl band’s YouTube channel reached 44 million as of 9 a.m. on Sunday. Those with higher number of subscribers on YouTube include Justin Bieber (56 million), DJ Marshmello (47.7 million), and Ed Sheeran (45.2 million). BTS has 34.2 million subscribers on YouTube.



The number of subscribers to BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel has been increasing by an average of 100,000 per day since they released “How You Like That” on June 26. “The number of subscribers on YouTube is an indicator of an artist’s popularity and awareness overseas,” said YG Entertainment. “It has proven that BLACKPINK has a broad international fan base.”



한국어