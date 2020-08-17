279 COVID cases confirmed on Sunday in Korea. August. 17, 2020 07:45. image@donga.com,tree624@donga.com.

The COVID-19 virus has been spreading fast in Korea and 548 cases have been newly confirmed for the past three days until Sunday midnight. The government has confirmed that it is the onset of large-scale resurgence. It strengthened its social distancing scheme by a notch to Level 2 starting from Sunday, with the possibility of issuing the Level 3 scheme if the situation worsens. Level 3, the highest level in a three-tier social distancing, has not been issued before.



The number of new cases was 103 on Friday, 166 on Saturday and 279 on Sunday, which was only 56 on Thursday (12:00 a.m.). It is the highest number in 161 days since 367 cases were confirmed on March 8. Meanwhile, February 29 recorded the most new cases — 909.



Most of the new cases were found in the Seoul metropolitan area. Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon account for 84.3 percent (462 cases) of 548 patients confirmed for the past three days.



“Take stern legal actions on illegal behaviors violating or hindering quarantine rules to safeguard our citizens and the rule of law,” said Moon in a meeting to review COVID-19 situation with Cheong Wa Dae officials led by Chief of Staff Noh Young-min on Sunday.



