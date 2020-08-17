Korea is ready to talk about forced labor with Japan, says Moon. August. 17, 2020 07:45. constant25@donga.com,bsism@donga.com.

“The government is ready to sit down with the Japanese government anytime,” said President Moon Jae-in about the issue of compensating Korean victims of forced labor as he highlighted concerted efforts of the two countries to resolve the dispute in a congratulatory speech for Korea’s Liberation Day. He did not mention “a country that nobody can shake” or “defeating Japan,” which he highlighted last year.



“The government respects the ruling of the Supreme Court and has been discussing ways to find a solution that victims can agree upon with the Japanese government,” said Moon at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Saturday. “The door for such consultations remains wide open,” he said.



It is interpreted as a move that weighed in future discussions with Japan because seizure, disposal and liquidation of company assets to compensate the victims would irrevocably harm the Korea-Japan relations.



A Japanese official said the Korean government still has not changed its stance demanding concession of Japan in finding resolutions even though Moon highlighted talks with Japan, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun on Sunday.



한국어