Unchic hair scrunchies return. August. 17, 2020

Hair scrunchies have come back in fashion in the craze for retro styles. They used to be one of the hottest fashion items around the 1990s at home and abroad. The thing of an old time is more often called giblet hairbands in South Korea due to their shape. As they are covered with densely crumpled fabric with a rubber band in them, they remind us of giblets.



As folks in the 2000s thought of hair scrunchies as uncool and unfashionable, they drifted away from fashion trends. However, the recent fashion boom around nostalgic retro-style items such as cropped T-shirts and tint sunglasses has raised the status of hair scrunchies in the fashion arena. Global social media outlet Pinterest picked hair scrunchies as the most stylish beauty items of the year. The number of online posts on the item increased by 63 times compared to last year, recording the highest increase rate among beauty keywords.



Long hair styles can make the best use of hair scrunchies in terms of chicness and utility in hot summer, allowing heavily long strands of hair to get neat in a bun. They alone can give you a pinch of stylishness. Silky types are a steady selling item but plaid-made, lacy or knitted scrunchies can be the perfect choice to make to look effortlessly stylish in summer season.



