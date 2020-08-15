S. Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 100. August. 15, 2020 07:35. by Sang-Un Kim sukim@donga.com.

South Korea’s COVID-19 situation is yet again at a critical stage as new cases rise in and around the capital area. The country’s daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 100 on Friday, most of which are local infections from churches, markets, schools, and restaurants in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.



The Central Disaster Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters on COVID-19 reported 85 local COVID-19 infections as of 12 a.m. Friday, the highest number in 136 days since March 31. Among the total, 72 (84.7%) were from the Seoul metropolitan area. The country’s new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 103, adding imported cases. The country marked triple-digit COVID-19 cases for the first time in four months except for the cluster infection of Korean workers returned from Iraq late last month.



The new COVID-19 cases in the capital area are mostly traced to churches. The new cases were centered around the Woori Jeil Church in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, with 60 new cases added to its tally on Friday, raising the total COVID-19 cases from the church to 71, according to the central disease control headquarters. Fourteen new COVID-19 cases emerged from Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul.



Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said he is considering raising the social distancing scheme to Level 2 during an emergency ministerial meeting held on Friday. The government will issue an administrative order, banning gatherings in churches in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.



