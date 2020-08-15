President Trump’s ex-lawyer publishes his memoir. August. 15, 2020 07:35. abro@donga.com.

Michael Cohen, a one-time personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, plans to make revelations on Sept. 8 on president’s hidden private life – sexually perverted behaviors, tax avoidance and love affairs – in his memoir titled, “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”



Cohen’s foreword to the memoir released on Thursday (local time) wrote, “Trump had colluded with the Russians, but not in the sophisticated ways imagined by his detractors. Trump had cheated in the election, with Russian connivance, as you will discover in these pages, because doing anything — and I mean anything — to ‘win’ has always been his business model and way of life.”



President Trump’s ex-attorney presented him as a liar, fraud, bully and racist in the foreword, according to the New York Times. He described President Trump as a man with “no true friends” who had only done whatever it takes to win and avoided all his responsibilities for his behaviors. “I stiffed contractors on his behalf, ripped off his business partners, lied to his wife Melania to hide his sexual infidelities, and bullied and screamed at anyone who threatened Trump’s path to power,” he wrote.



Regarding the so-called “Russian scandal” for which President Trump was given impunity by a special investigation team in April last year, Cohen wrote that as a presidential candidate, the president “attempted to insinuate himself into the world of President Vladimir Putin and his coterie of corrupt billionaire oligarchs. I know because I personally ran that deal and kept Trump and his children closely informed of all updates.”



Cohen argued that Attorney General William P. Barr, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo act as “Trump’s new wannabe fixers, sycophants willing to distort the truth and break the law in the service of the boss.” “"If Trump wins another four years, these scandals will prove to only be the tip of the iceberg.”



In response, the White House dismissed the memoir as an absurd “fan fiction,” saying that Cohen attempts to make money from book sales.



