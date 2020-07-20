Joe Biden’s running mate attracts 150,000 contributors. August. 14, 2020 07:37. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris gave a speech together for the first time on Wednesday. They opened the race for the White House by harshly criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump 80 days before the election, which is scheduled on November 3.



Harris said Biden was “the only who has served alongside the first Black president and has chosen the first Black woman as his running mate,” calling for support from voters of color. It is expected that she would appeal to minorities, women and young people as a young African-American woman of Asian descent from an immigrant family.



The event without audience might have been quiet, but Biden’s campaign is seeing a surge in donations thanks to the so-called “Harris Effect.” The Biden Camp said that they have raised 26 million dollars in the 24 hours since Biden named Harris as his running mate and 150,000 were first-time contributors. President Trump’s campaign received more (165 million dollars) than Biden’s (140 million dollars) last month, but it is said that the gap has essentially vanished as of Thursday.



