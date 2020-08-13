Seoul City to help 100 small fashion businesses go overseas. August. 13, 2020 07:33. by Chang-Kyu Park kyu@donga.com.

The city of Seoul announced a new program on Wednesday to help 100 small fashion businesses expand their business overseas by identifying new sources of sales such as the global e-commerce platform Amazon.



This program focuses on supporting small fashion companies that have been hit by prolonged COVID-19 in a way that does not require physical contact.



As Seoul will partner up with Amazon Korea, 100 companies will be provided with training and consulting where they can learn how to onboard Amazon as well as tips on finding new business opportunities abroad. Once onboarded, each of them will receive up to three million won for marketing, which can help them to actually make a profit. They can use the grant to advertise on social media platforms, buy keyword searches or produce brochures among others.



Any fashion manufacturer based in Seoul that makes 12 billion won or below in sales or employs fewer than 10 people can apply from Monday to August 28.



