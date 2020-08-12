‘Kim Il Sung’s Children’ wins best documentary at Rome movie awards. August. 12, 2020 07:36. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

“Kim Il Sung’s Children” has won the best documentary at the Rome International Movie Awards. The Awards, which selects a winner every month online, announced the winner of July on Tuesday. The movie depicts North Korean war orphans migrating to the East Europe in the 1950s. It was also nominated at the Nice International Film Festival in France.



