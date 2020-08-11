Lydia Ko loses Marathon LPGA Classic to Danielle Kang. August. 11, 2020 07:56. hun@donga.com.

The fate of two female golfers of Korean descent was decided on the 18th hole. The second shot by Lydia Ko, who was the leader by one shot, ended up on a cart path, but she still had a chance for a win as she was allowed a drop without a penalty stroke.



Ko kept making mistakes often made by amateur golfers, however. Her third shot sat in the rough next to the left bunker and her fourth shot rolled back into a greenside bunker.



Runner-up Danielle Kang did not have great shots, either. Her second shot on the 18th hole fell into the left bunker. Kang’s third from a difficult lie failed to make it on green. After her fourth approach shot landed right next to the pin, Kang saved a par and finished the round.



Ko needed to make a 3-meter bogey putt in order to get into a playoff. But she made a double-bogey as her putt missed the hole slightly. Danielle Kang, who was able to win the tournament on her opponent’s repeated mistakes, quietly celebrated her victory.



With six birdies and three bogeys, Danielle Kang shot a 3-under par 68 in the final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. Kang sealed a one-shot victory over Lydia Ko, finishing at 15-under par 269. It was Kang’s second victory in two weeks with a prize money of 255,000 U.S. dollars..



“Even if I become World No. 1, it doesn’t mean I’ll become someone else, but I’ve been working hard to achieve that goal,” said Kang, who currently stands at No. 2 in the Rolex world rankings following Ko, revealing her determination to become world No. 1.



한국어