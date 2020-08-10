Leading European Teacher Training Company Partners With Best Tech System in Education Venture.. August. 10, 2020 11:35. . In order to share best practice between Korea and Europe in how teachers can make best use of technology in teaching and learning, leading UK based educational consultancy and teacher training company Tablet Academy has joined forces with the education team of Best Tech System in Seoul to form Tablet Academy (Asia).



The partnership will help share the excellent models the Korean Ministry of Education and its schools have created in transforming the education of its young people with schools and teachers across Europe as well as support teachers across Asia in their Professional Development.



Professor Steve Molyneux, Chairman of Tablet Academy says of the partnership, “I am really pleased to build a partnership in Korea who are admired the world over for its rapid transformation as a country from a recipient of OECD defined Official Development Assistance, to a donor.

Korea’s amazing track recoded of educational transformation and the use of technology appropriately in the schools is a model envied by many countries throughout the world. I hope that our new partnership will allow educational developments in Asia and Europe to combine to drive the transformation of global education systems which have learners at their heart, and well skilled teachers at the helm.”



More on Tablet Academy: Tablet Academy is a group of franchise offices operating in a number of countries focusing on educational consultancy, teacher training, and student engagement.



It was founded in 2013 and has grown rapidly to become one of the leading influencers in education transformation across the UK.



All Tablet Academy franchises are Microsoft Global Education Partners, with the UK training over 20,000 UK teachers a year in the use of technology to transform teaching and learning.



The company is platform agnostic and also trains many teachers in the use of Apple and Google products as well as assisting over 1000 UK schools in developing their Digital Education Transformation Strategies.



The company is led by Professor Steve Molyneux, a expert in education transformation for over 35 years, and Mark Yorke an expert in the use of technology in schools to support the Arts.

한국어