COVID-19 infections soar in U.S. and Europe. August. 10, 2020 07:55.

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 are rising as the United States and European countries are seeing a sharp increase in new infections.



According to Worldometers, a global statistics company, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the United States increased by one million within 16 days to over five million as of Saturday while the number of deaths reached 160,000.



Reuters said wearing a face mask outside would become mandatory in Paris, France starting from Monday. France reported 2,288 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest since the country lifted lockdown measures. The new rule applies not only to adults but also to children aged 11 or over, and those who violate the rule in busy outdoor areas such as along the banks of the River Seine will face fines. Italy reported 550 new infections on Friday, the highest in two months since May 28.



Meanwhile, one in three Americans said they would not be vaccinated even if vaccination was free of charge. News website Axios reported that as much as 35 percent of the 7,632 respondents who participated in a Gallup poll, which was conducted from July 20 to August 2, said they would not get a vaccine even if it were approved by the FDA.



