Seoul City holds video contest on future cultural heritages. August. 10, 2020 07:56. by Ji-Hoon Lee easyhoon@donga.com.

The Seoul metropolitan government said Sunday that the city is holding a video contest on future legacies conveying the stories of its 470 future cultural heritages. Future cultural heritages are tangible and intangible cultural heritages that are worth inheriting to future generations among modern and contemporary cultural heritages within the city, which have yet to be registered as cultural heritages.



Anyone can participate in the contest by creating a video clip of 60 seconds or shorter on future cultural heritages and submit it along with an application from Monday to Sept. 11. Participants can check the website (futureheritage.seoul.go.kr) to find future cultural heritages that they can showcase in their video clips. An applicant can have up to three submissions by creating own works independently. Each applicant can win only one prize.



The city will announce 13 finalists on Sept. 23, and the winners receive gift certificates worth about 2 million won. The winning videos will be presented through “guerrilla video showing” events, which will take place at Hangang (River) Riverside Park and Seoul Square in October. Seoul City will posted the videos on the city’s social media channels to promote future cultural heritages.



“Seoul Future Cultural Heritages are treasures for 100 years from now, which link the past and the future,” said Kim Gyeong-tak, head of the Cultural Policy Division in the Seoul metropolitan government. “The contest will enable citizens to recall and keep memories and stories about future cultural heritages.”



한국어