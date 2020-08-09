Hyundai Motor, SK donate two billion won each for flooding relief. August. 10, 2020 07:56. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group and SK Group announced Sunday that it would donate two billion won each to Hope Bridge to aid recovery and support those affected by heavy rain and flooding. LG has also donated two billion won to Community Chest of Korea.



The South Korean conglomerates are providing relief in areas they can help best. Hyundai Motor Group recruited volunteers among employees late last month to deliver daily necessities such as bottled water and instant noodles while dispatching two laundry trucks that can wash and dry an average of 1,000 kilograms of laundry a day to help clean clothing and bedding. It has also sent mechanics who can check important car parts of damaged vehicles such as engines and transmission free of charge. Hyundai and Kia are offering a 50 percent discount at its car centers for any car repairs that could not be done on-site.



SK Telecom and SK Broadband, which are subsidiaries of SK Group, have sent out cars to fix smartphones damaged by floods and are providing free Wi-Fi and IPTV at shelters. SK Car Rental is renting selected vehicles to flood victims at 50 percent off, and “Happy Dosirak,” SK Group’s social enterprise, said it would provide free meals for children and teenagers at small care facilities until the facilities are recovered.



LG Electronics has built a repair hub where it offers free repair for damaged household appliances in Daejeon, which has been hit hardest, while LG Household & Health Care donated 6,000 kits, including toothpastes, shampoos and laundry detergents, and 8,600 bottled waters to the Chungcheong region together with its subsidiary, Coca-Cola.



한국어