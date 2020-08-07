Japanese PM Abe’s first briefing in 49 days ends within 15 minutes. August. 07, 2020 07:47. lovesong@donga.com.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is being accused of avoiding the media intentionally after leaving his first press conference in 49 days within 15 minutes. He used to have up to three press briefings a month.



Prime Minister Abe held a press conference in Hiroshima after attending a memorial event to mark the 75th anniversary of the atomic bomb attack. The briefing only lasted for 15 minutes leaving many questions journalists had unanswered, and the prime minister spent seven minutes explaining COVID-19 measures. Facing complaints that the conference was too short, he said he would talk to the press on another occasion.



Meanwhile, rumors about his health are still circulating. Nihon Keizai Shimbun said Prime Minister Abe did not seem as active in the first staff dinner in three months.



