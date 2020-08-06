Lebanon’s capital Beirut rocked by massive explosion. August. 06, 2020 07:40. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (local time), killing at least 100 and injuring more than 4,000 others. The Lebanese government said the explosions was likely an accident but U.S. President Donald Trump said the explosion “looks like a terrible attack,” suggesting that it was act of terror.



According to BBC, two explosions shook the ground and ignited a fire in the Beirut’s port area around 6 p.m. on the day. Video footage posted on social media showed white smoke and a mushroom cloud rising from the port area following large explosions that destroyed buildings and cars nearby. The scene of the explosion was like an apocalypse with people screaming and running. The CNN reported that the explosion was felt even in Cyprus, which is around 240 kilometers away.



The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored in a warehouse unsafely for six years, suggesting that the explosion was likely an accident. There are speculations that Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah or Israel, which is at odds with Hezbollah, could be behind the incident. Both Israel and Hezbollah have denied any involvement in Beirut blast. The South Korean Foreign Ministry said there have been no reports of South Korean casualties in Beirut.



