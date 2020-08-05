SKT, Woowa Brothers strike hands. August. 05, 2020 07:48. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

SK Telecom and Woowa Brothers stroke hands to commercialize autonomous delivery robots. The two companies announced Tuesday that they signed an MOU for technology and business collaboration to gain leadership in 5G-based smart robots and mobile edge computing.



They will combine SK’s know-hows in MEC cloud platform and communication operation and Woowa Brothers’ smart robot delivery service to build a new-concept unmanned retail system. 5G MEC and cloud technology is a service that dramatically reduces physical time and distance for data processing by building cloud data centers in telephone exchanges and base stations. Combining this technology to autonomous driving robots enables more accurate driving and delivery.



They will first advance autonomous driving capacity by integrating 5G technology to Woowa Brothers’ outdoor delivery robot “Delidrive.” The two companies have been testing integration of 5G MEC to Delidrive at Konkuk University, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul since June.



They plan to integrate it to Woowa Brothers’ indoor autonomous driving serving robot “Deliplate” and interstory driving delivery robot “Delitower.” “The delivery robots will work in more ways in areas where vehicles cannot access, in hours when delivery persons cannot visit and in no-contact situations,” SK Telecom said.



한국어