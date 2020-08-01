Galaxy S10 saves stranded Australian couple. August. 01, 2020 07:26. by Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com.

A boat carrying an Australian couple capsized in the middle of the sea. The couple expressed their gratitude to Samsung as they saved their own lives thanks to the help of Samsung Galaxy S10. According to Samsung Newsroom on Friday, a boat carrying Australian couple Jessica and Lindsay capsized 38 kilometers off the coast of Cairns, Queensland as the anchor rope got entangled with the boat’s motor. The couple’s lives were in danger as they had no lifejackets or the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) and the area was known to be frequented by sharks.



While clinging to an anchor float, Jessica was able to contact the Cairns Water Police via phone and text on her Galaxy S10. She shared her location in real-time with the water police using the GPS function on her smartphone. When the water police approached near the couple, she signaled to them using the smartphone torch. The couple was rescued in two hours.



Jessica sent a thank you email to the Samsung Electronics Australia office, saying she could be rescued at sea thanks to Galaxy S10. Jessica’s Galaxy S10 is still functioning as normal.



