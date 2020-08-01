LeBron James leads Lakers to victory over Clippers. August. 01, 2020 07:25. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched a win over the LA Clippers with the help of the “King” LeBron James in its first game after NBA’s resumption. Without fans in the stands, Lakers beat Clippers 103-101 at the Disney World arena in Florida on Thursday.



James came out top in a game held in more than four months. When the score was tied at 101-101, the King, who had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists on Friday, made the winning shot with 12.8 seconds left after missing a shot and grabbing his own rebound. Although James scored less points than Anthony Davis (32 points, eight rebounds, and four assists), Kawhi Leonard (28 points, four rebounds, and four assists), and Devean George (30 points, five rebounds, and three assists), he pulled his own weight as a Lakers’ key players.



Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 106-104 on the same day. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 causing the NBA shutdown, hit winning free throws, having 14 points and 12 rebounds.



