Son Heung-min receives top ratings along with Harry Kane. July. 30, 2020 07:50. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

“He’s been there for Spurs when they’ve needed him the most,” wrote Football.London about Son Heung-min, who had the best 2019-20 season in Premier League.



The football media announced its ratings on Spurs players on Tuesday and gave Son Heung-min and Harry Kane the highest rating of 9. “Son admitted this week that it’s been a difficult campaign for him and one he’s learned a lot from,” wrote Football.London, adding that he managed a phenomenal 18 goals and 12 assists (his career high attacking points in a season) despite suffering an arm injury.



Son has set various records this season, including record for most goals scored by a Korean player in Europe (currently 134) and record of becoming the first Asian EPL player to reach 10 goals and 10 assists. Spurs forward Harry Kane, who also received nine points along with Son, scored 24 goals this season despite having a hamstring injury, proving that he is the ace striker of the England national football team.



