Netflix dominates Emmy nominations. July. 30, 2020 07:50.

Netflix, a global streaming service, has set a new record the most nominations with 160 nominations including the ones for Program and Lead Actor and for the 72nd Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Tuesday (local time). “Ozark,” “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” were nominated for Drama, while Jason Bateman from “Ozark” and Olivia Colman from “The Crown” were nominated for Lead Actor and Lead Actress, respectively.



Following Netflix is HBO that swept last year’s Emmy Awards with “Game of Thrones.” HBO has pulled down 107 nominations with series including “Watchmen, which shed light on racism and has scored 26 nominations, the most of any program. It is a crime series that draws on the “Tulsa race massacre” that white supremacists killed more than 300 black people in 1921.



Meanwhile, actress Sandra Oh has been nominated for Lead Actress for her performance in “Killing Eve” as Eve who an M15 spy. She was nominated in 2018 and 2019 as well but did not win awards. The Emmy Awards will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, and ABC will broadcast the show live on September 20.



