Beijing to resume visa issuance for Korean students and workers. July. 28, 2020 07:56. by Ki-Yong Kim kky@donga.com.

South Koreans who go to school or work in China will be given a chance to go back to their normal life in the neighboring country. Beijing has denied their visas for fear of the coronavirus.



“China has agreed to issue visas for three groups including Korean students (X visa), workers (Z visa), and residents holding a valid sojourn certificate at the time of visa request,” South Korean ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung said during a meeting with correspondents on Monday. It has been reported that the visas will be issued in early August.



“South Korea is the first country China has decided to resume visa issuance with since it imposed a travel ban for COVID-19,” said Ambassador Jang. “This will help fix the problems for South Koreans who could not go back to China for school and work.” According to an estimate from Korean communities in China, there are more than 50,000 South Koreans who have yet to go back to China among workers, students, or those with a valid resident visa.



Those who plan to board a plane to China must get a nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 at the medical facilities designated by the Chinese ambassador in Korea within five days before departure. Once you submit the test result to the Chinese embassy, you will get a certificate proving good health that you’re required to show when getting on the plane. Upon arrivals, visitors are put under quarantine for 14 days at accommodations (hotels) designated by the local Chinese governments. In Beijing, a seven-day self-lockdown is required by principle, but the level of such measure could be alleviated.



