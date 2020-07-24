LG Display kicks off OLED mass production in Guangzhou. July. 24, 2020 07:51. will@donga.com.

LG Display has announced that its 8.5-generation OLED panel factory in Guangzhou has entered a mass production in earnest.



LG Display CEO Chung Ho-young and other executives attended a ceremony on Thursday to make it official that the plant has embarked on bulk production, according to the company. With an investment worth 5 trillion won, LG Display and Guangzhou’s development bureau built the factory, a manufacturing hub for the company’s large-sized OLEC panels including 48, 55, 65, and 75- inch screens.



The operation began in August last year, but mass production was put on hold owing to the spread of COVID-19. LG Display has sent forth a total of 900 engineers to China over four occasions this year, successfully paving the way for mass production. The Guangzhou factory is capable of producing 60,000 OLED screens (glass discs count) a month. LG is planning to boost the capacity to 90,000 a month to meet a potential surge in demand.



