Ronaldo scores 50 goals in Serie A, Premier League, La Liga. July. 22, 2020 07:48. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score 50 goals in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.



Ronaldo led his team to a 2-1 victory against Lazio in the 34th round of the Italian league at the Allianz Stadium on Monday. After converting a penalty in the 51st minute, the Juventus forward finished off a counter attack three minutes later thanks to an assist from Dybala.



The Portuguese professional footballer registered 51 league goals after scoring two goals at the match. According to Opta data, Ronaldo scored a total of 84 for Manchester United in the English Premier League between 2003 and 2009, and 311 for Real Madrid in La Liga between 2009 and 2018, becoming the first player ever to score 50 goals in each of the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. Moreover, the Juventus ace became the fastest player to score 50 Serie A goals by achieving the milestone in 61 games. Ronaldo set a new Serie A record, overtaking the record of 68 games held by former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko.



“Records are always important, but the important thing is that the team wins,” said Ronaldo, adding that he will do his best to win the four remaining games. With 80 points, Juventus is now eight points ahead of second-place Inter Milan as of Monday.



한국어