Son Heung-min sweeps Hotspur end-of-season awards. July. 21, 2020 07:45. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

“Super Sony” Son Heung-min has been chosen as Tottenham’s most popular player for two years in a row.



Tottenham held an end-of-season award ceremony for 2019-2020 season after the Leicester City match on Round 37 on Sunday. The match was the Hotspurs’ last home game this season.



Holding the limelight was Son Heung-min, who joined the “10-10 Club” as the first Asian footballer to achieve such feat in the EPL (11 goals and 10 assists in regular season) and amassed a career-high record on attack points per season (18 goals and 12 assists).



The 28-year-old South Korean forward swept all four fronts of awards including the Player of the Season, the Goal of the Season, One Hotspur Juniors' Player of the Season and Official Supporters’ Clubs’ Player of the Season. Tottenham didn’t reveal the number of voters or voter counts for each player.



“It is a massive achievement, thank you very much,” Son said at the awards ceremony. The South Korean picked up the trophy for the Goal of the Season for his dazzling solo goal against Burnley in December when he galloped 73 meters straight, peeling off a whopping eight defenders. “I still watch it before I go for sleep,” Son said about his phenomenal goal. “It was a beautiful goal and a lot of luck.”



한국어