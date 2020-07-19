Ryu Hyun-jin gives 2 homers, 4 runs in exhibition game. July. 20, 2020 07:56. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin displayed sluggish performance in the final exhibition game before the opening of the 2020 season.



At an exhibition game at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, the South Korean gave seven hits including two homers, allowing four runs during five innings. He gave a two-run homer to Anthony Alford in the second inning, before allowing an additional homer to Patrick Kivlehan in the fifth inning.



Ryu originally planned to throw more than 80 pitches during six innings, but finished pitching only after throwing 75 pitches through the fifth inning. MLB.COM said Ryu allowed four runs, but increased the number of pitches to 75 and looked robust. “I am still preparing for the season,” Ryu said after the game. “I threw changeups and cutters pretty good today, but pitched several fastballs to the center, allowing long-distance hits.”



“It was the last day when Ryu Hyun-jin took the mound at the Rodgers Center in 2020,” MLB.com said. Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian government decided on the day to ban Major League Baseball games in Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays said it respects the government’s decision. The team will select and announce an alternative ball park for the team in the near future.



Irrespective of whether an alternative ballpark site is picked or not, Ryu will most likely be the starter in his team’s first game. Toronto will start the 2020 season with an away game against the Tampa Bay Rays, which will take place in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Friday.



