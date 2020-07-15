27 U.S. states reimpose lockdown as COVID-19 respreads. July. 15, 2020 07:49. zozo@donga.com,lightee@donga.com.

Countries around the world are strengthening lockdown measures to prevent the resurge of COVID-19 infections. Many of them eased such measures to promote the economy from May, but are reinforcing disease control measures as such an opening has caused the surge of infections.



Governor Gavin Newsom of California, which has the highest populations among 50 states in the U.S., has shut down all bars and indoor dining in the state on Monday, CNN and others reported. Fitness facilities, such as gyms; places of worship, such as churches; non-essential businesses, excluding grocery stores and pharmacies; hair salons; and zoos were also included on the shut-down list.



Oregon, located north of California, has also banned the indoor gatherings of 10 or more people, including birthday parties and dinner parties. Texas, New Mexico, and West Virginia have also joined lockdown reinforcement. “At least 27 states have put a hold on reopening businesses or reimposed measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus,” reported CNN, adding that this shows how wrong the economic activity resumption strategy supported by President Trump has been.



Many European countries are also considering to strengthen lockdown. Italy, which began the normalization of economic activities early last month, has mandated the use of masks in public as a number of mass infections occurred in the north this month. According to the BBC, the U.K. is also considering the re-closure of pubs, which opened on July 4 in three months, as they have brought in large crowds and produced new COVID-19 cases.



