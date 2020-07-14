Son becomes first Asian EPL player to reach 10 goals, 10 assists. July. 14, 2020 07:41. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspurs has set another record as an Asian footballer playing in English Premier League (EPL). Son led his team to a 2:1 victory against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday by scoring one goal and providing one assist.



Playing as one of the two forwards along with Harry Kane in the 4-4-2 formation on Monday, Son scored an equalizer in the 19th minute after intercepting a back-pass from Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac. When Kolasinac gave a poor back pass to David Luiz, Son dashed in an instant to intercept the ball. Arsenal’s top center-back and a world-class defender Luiz fell behind Son in terms of speed. Son’s chip shot found the net over the Arsenal keeper. It was Son’s 10th goal of the season and 17th career goal in EPL. It was also the first goal in six matches after the shutdown and the first goal in five months since Son last scored on Feb. 16 against Aston Villa. Son helped Toby Alderweireld to score a header the 81st minute with the corner.



Son has tallied 10 goals and 10 assists this season in EPL, which is the first time for Son to achieve the feat during a regular season. The South Korean forward has become the second EPL player to have 10 goals and 10 assists this season following Kevin De Bruyne. Son has also become the first Asian player in EPL to reach 10 goals and 10 assists in one season.



