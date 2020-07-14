Fourth-generation Kia Carnival to be rolled out this month. July. 14, 2020 07:42. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Kia Motors has unveiled the interiors of the fourth-generation of its flagship minivan Carnival, which is expected to be launched as early as late this month.



The concept of the model’s first full-change in six years is “infinite space utilization.” Befitting the status as one of the biggest RVs that Kia has to offer, the new Carnival boasts a wide space inside the vehicle, providing not only the driver but passengers easy access to various internal functions on the move.



The design of the interior is inspired by spaceships. A “Panorama Display” has been applied, linking two 12.3-inch screens into one, thereby offering an easy view for both driver and passengers on the cluster and navigation screens. On the inside of doors, the Krell Premium Sound System has been installed along with subdued lightings for cozy atmosphere.



For the seven-person model, “Premium Relaxation Seat” has been added. The seat’s construction build to alleviate the pressure typically concentrated on the hip and the back is designed to convey a first-class experience to passengers, an official from Kia Motors explained. The coverage of air conditioning has been expanded over to the rear seats for more pleasant air ventilation.



