Japanese real estate company spread anti-Korean information. July. 13, 2020 08:09.

Fuji Properties, a Japanese real estate company, has reportedly distributed anti-Korean information through its internal education materials signed by the president. It claimed that “comfort women led a luxurious lifestyle” while describing South Koreans as “wild animals” and their nation as “liar.”



According to the Osaka Bar Association and Asahi Shimbun on Sunday, Fuji Properties included excerpts from books and magazines that criticized South Korea and China and employees’ reviews of them in its education materials from 2013 to 2015.



One document quoted a YouTube comment that compared South Koreans to wild animals and a post from a portal that argued South Koreans are sly nasty liars who cannot be found anywhere else “They (South Koreans) know no satisfaction,” it said. “It does not mind fabricating history if it is what it takes to make others apologize and gain the upper hand.”



The document was revealed in 2015 when a Korean-Japanese employee who worked for company for 14 years sued the company in the Osaka District Court. The court ruled on July 2 that the information the company distributed was insulting and offensive to those with Korean nationality or of Korean heritage and ordered it to pay one million yen in damages and 100,000 yen to cover her lawyer’s costs.



