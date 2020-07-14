LG Electronics develops patented air-purifying masks. July. 13, 2020 07:56. will@donga.com.

LG Electronics has developed “electronic mask” that is enabled by patented air-purifying technologies and donated 2,000 electronic masks to medical professionals who have to wear masks all day long. A ceremony was held on Friday to deliver the masks to medical staff at Severance Hospital of Yonsei University in Seodaemun district, Seoul.



“It is the first ever instance to donate products before an official launch is made on the market,” the company said. “We decided to donate masks to medical staffers who have fought hard against COVID-19.” The company has not released any details of the electronic mask, such as at what price it sells and when and how to release.



The patented technology of LG’s PuriCare purifier has been applied to the electronic mask. Two H13 level HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters are placed at the front side of the mask, which users can breath in fresh air. A micro-scale fan under the filters controls incoming air volume by changing the pace of breathing, which thus helps the user have fewer breathing difficulties.



The electronic mask weighs 130 grams, as light as a bag of ramen. “The electronic mask is heavier than a non-woven fabric one but we did our best to minimize the weight of the mask by making the filters and fan as light as possible. A full battery with a two-hour charge guarantees up to eight hours. The HEPA filters, blocking 99.95 percent of ultra-fine dust particles, has a replacement span life of up to one month if users wear the mask six hours a day.



LG Electronics plans to donate more masks not only to medical staff but also to a wider range of users such as workers at government-run agencies who have frequent face-to-face interactions with a large number of people.



한국어