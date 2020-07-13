Trump can reduce USFK despite objection, John Bolton says. July. 13, 2020 08:34. jkim@donga.com.

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton has claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump may be able to push his way to reducing the number of U.S. forces in South Korea despite obstacles from the U.S. Congress.



The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) does not stand above the rights of the commander-in-chief speculated in the Constitution for the United States, Bolton said in a video interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on Friday (local time). The U.S. Congress does not have an authority to have a say regarding the revocation of any international conventions and agreements, according to the former advisor. As explained in his message, the NDAA has its limitations on putting the brakes on the U.S. administration’s moves to reduce U.S. troops stationed overseas although the law has recently passed the U.S. Congress to keep the number of the U.S. Forces in South Korea above 28,500.



Asked about how likely it is to withdraw U.S. troops from South Korea, Japan and other nations, Bolton said that the item is on the “real” list. He went on to say that President Trump sent Seoul and Tokyo a warning message on his trips to the two allies last July that he may redefine the foundations of their alliance if the issues regarding defense cost sharing are left unaddressed.



