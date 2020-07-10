Son Heung-min made only one shot in 45 minutes. July. 11, 2020 08:01. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min has not made any goal for five matches. His team recorded zero on target shot during the 34th round of the English Premier League (EPL) against A.F.C. Bournemouth held at the Vitality Stadium in the U.K. on Friday with the final score of 0-0.



Son joined the game at the beginning of the second half, he failed to record any offense point. Son whose current season record is nine goals and nine assists will have to wait until the next game to reach his fourth consecutive season two-digit goal record during the regular league. Tottenham Hotspur’s ranking has been done by one position.



Tottenham Hotspur played passively against A.F.C. Bournemouth that is ranked in the 18th around the drop zone with zero on target shot despite its ball occupancy rate of 64 percent. Son entered the field as a left-sided striker supporting Harry Kane in the front line with the 4-3-3 formation, but focused on defense instead. This led to the weakened strike force on the left side of the team. According to the football statistics website WhoScored.com, Son’s activity during the Friday match was focused on the left side of Tottenham Hotspur’s half.



