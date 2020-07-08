Trump says he is open to another summit with Kim Jong Un. July. 09, 2020 07:36. lightee@donga.com,record@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is willing to have a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to Voice of America (VOA) on Tuesday local time. All eyes are on North Korea’s reaction to President Trump’s remarks since he has left the door open for another U.S.-North Korea summit when the North has repeatedly said it has no intention to sit down with the U.S. for talks.



“I understand they (North Korea) want to meet and we would certainly do that,” said President Trump during an interview with Gray Television on the same day. “I would do it if I thought it was going to be helpful.” When the host asked if he thinks having a summit would be helpful, President Trump said, “Probably,” adding, “I have a very good relationship with him (Chairman Kim), probably would be.”



