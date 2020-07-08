Galaxy Unpacked event to be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom. July. 09, 2020 07:36. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics will showcase new products including the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 at “Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020,” which will take place online at 11 p.m. on August 5. The South Korean company sent out an online invitation to global newspapers and partners on Wednesday, promoting the event as an opportunity to “explore our latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life.”



The online invitation included a 15-second teaser, which shows a water drop falls from a bronze Galaxy S pen into water forming a water crown. It is thought that it is to highlight the “mystic bronze” color that has never been used for Galaxy devices before, while the water crown hints at the quality of the camera that can even capture the moment of a splash.



Samsung Electronics usually holds events in the second half every year in New York to reveal its new devices, but the company has put together a virtual event on Aug. 5 for the first time this year due to current circumstances with COVID-19. It will be live-streamed at 11 p.m. in South Korea, 10 a.m. in New York, the United States and 4 p.m. in France to accommodate as many consumers around the world as possible.



It is expected that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 will come in two models; standard and ultra. It will be available for pre-order for seven days from August 7 before being launched on August 21. The release will be live-streamed on Samsung Global Newsroom and its official website.



