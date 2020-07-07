Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91. July. 07, 2020 07:46. imi@donga.com.

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone has died at the age of 91 on Monday (local time). He passed away in a hospital in Rome after suffering a fractured femur in a bad fall.



The Oscar-winning and hugely celebrated composer was a natural musician. He learned to play the trumpet and to write songs from a young age from his trumpeter father. He wrote his first compositions at age 6. Morricone entered the prestigious National Academy of Santa Cecilia when he was 12 and completed a four-year harmonics course in half a year.



Although Morricone wanted to become a classical composer, he earned a living as a composer for radio and TV shows. He made his debut as a film composer for the 1961 movie “The Fascist” directed by Luciano Salce. Morricone composed many scores for Italian and French art films and made avant-garde and jazz music but became famous for his work with Sergio Leone (1929-1989). Morricone composed scores for the 1960s Spaghetti Western Dollars trilogy, including “A Fistful of Dollars” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” In particular, the whistling melody from the last installment became a symbol for Western movies. “The Ecstasy of Gold” from the same movie has been the intro music for all of Metallica’s concerts.



Morricone, who was a skilled composer in various musical genres, including orchestral music, chorus, pop, and rock, changed the paradigm of the film music around the world with his effort and genius that overcame the limitations of budget and scenarios.



He lived his life away from the spotlight, working on scores for Hollywood films at his home in Italy. Morricone is the one who introduced Italian melancholy music to the world.



