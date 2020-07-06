Ronaldo scores his first free-kick for Juventus. July. 06, 2020 07:29. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first free-kick for Juventus. It happened 16 minutes into the second half when Juventus was winning 2-1 over Torino at the 30th 2019-20 Serie A round, which took place at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. He kicked the ball with his right foot at the front of the penalty arc, and the ball flew into the top left of the goal. This is the first free-kick Ronaldo scored for Juventus after he joined the team in the 2018-19 season.



According to Opta Sports, a sports analytics company, the Portuguese footballer scored a free-kick for Juventus from his 43rd attempt. After the game, he said he needed this goal and recovered his confidence.



Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in the league after recently scoring in four consecutive matches and is now only four goals behind Ciro Immobile who has the most goals. Juventus has won seven games in a row after easing into a 4-1 win over Torino. It is leading the season with 75 points, 7 points ahead of the team in the second place, SS Lazio.



