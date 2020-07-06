Lee Seung-gi stars on a Netflix show. July. 06, 2020 07:29. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

“Quickly,” “Slowly” and “I trust you, and you trust me,” are the sentences Lee Seung-gi, 33, said most often to Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu who travels with him on “Together,” a Netflix travel documentary released on June 26 where they travel to six Asian cities and visit their fans. Liu has built a fandom in South Korea with “Take Me to The Moon.” Staring two popular Asian actors, the show has attracted much interest and made it to the top 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix in Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.



In a virtual interview on Friday, Lee confessed filming a travel documentary with someone who does not speak the same language was challenging. “We used 10 Chinese words and 100 English words to communicate,” said Lee. Another challenge was that there were only Lee and Liu to lead the show unlike in other shows where five to six people team up.



On Together, Lee and Liu visit the houses of their fans who invited them. They are given numerous missions to complete before they get the address. The missions include playing the badminton, exploring a cave, harpoon fishing and doing yoga. All these challenges make meeting fans more moving.



