When a city of music takes over soccer victory. July. 03, 2020 07:46. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Liverpool is widely known as a city of music. It is the origin of the members of the Beatles, as well as the birthplace of the global band. It is a place that is filled with Beatles-related souvenirs to this day and a place that raised many musicians besides the Beatles.



It is true that Liverpool can also be considered a city of soccer. Although it has not won in the past 30 years and consequently observed a long downturn, Liverpool that used this as a drive was called “Red Empire” at one point, ruling over England and European football. With its recent victory, Liverpool made it to the top of the 19th England professional football. Even after a long time, the team could see how outstanding the glory of the past was, just by getting close to the record of Manchester United’s England professional football (20).



What Coach Klopp meant as he discussed the similarities between music and soccer and stated “music and soccer are emotions” is that one uses emotions or passion more often than logic or analysis, when dealing with music and soccer. He thinks that like music, soccer could influence human emotions. Additionally, the coach explained that soccer not only brings spectators’ emotions together, but also offers good memories and energy. That is, it is possible to spread happiness through soccer. People could get a sense of their own thoughts on the functionality of soccer from social and cultural perspectives, not from ground tactics.



