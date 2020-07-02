Hwang Hee-chan pulls off an assist for his last outing in Salzburg. July. 03, 2020 07:47. hun@donga.com.

Hwang Hee-chan, the 24-year-old South Korean striker of FC Red Bull Salzburg, has recorded attack points for the fourth consecutive match, proving his elite form of late.



In Round 31 of the 2019-2020 Austrian Bundesliga, Hwang joined the game in the 23rd minute of the latter half when his team was leading the game 2-0 against SK Strum Graz at Red Bull Arena. Having confirmed an early win of the league title with a comfortable win against TSV Hartberg on Monday, Salzburg had the luxury of reserving Hwang on the sideline for the first 70 minutes.



The South Korean shook the defense with a stunning agility, and in the 38th minute, he boasted a stable chest trapping before having a stab at the net. It was in the 40th minute that Hwang added another assist to his season record with a sharp through pass for Sekou Koita. It was an attack point chalked up in the last four matches in a row, following two assists on June 22, a goal on June 25, and another goal on June 29. Winning a smashing 5-2 victory, which added to the club’s stunning records of three consecutive wins and 10-game undefeated streaks, Salzburg held a ceremony to celebrate their league title.



Hwang, who is certain to be transferred to one of the “Big Leagues” after this season, is expected to join RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga. Leipzig were ranked third this season in the major football league in Germany.



The Bild reported Wednesday that Leipzig is looking to hire Hwang Hee-chan as the first move for the preparation of 2020-2021 season, predicting an official announcement this week. Sky Sports also reported Leipzig has signed a contract with Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-chan.



