Ryu Hyun-jin’s entry into Toronto faces problems. July. 02, 2020 07:37. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Ryu Hyun-jin’s season preparation plan to enter Rogers Centre, his new team Toronto Blue Jays’ home stadium in Toronto, Ontario in Canada after departing Dunedin, Florida in the U.S. where the team’s spring camp took place is facing problems. The disease control authorities of Ontario said on Wednesday that they cannot favor the Major League Baseball (MLB) players amid the rapid spread of COVID-19. Upon receiving the news, the baseball team also has put on hold its plan to send a chartered plane to bring back players from the spring camp.



All people arriving in Canada from the U.S. should quarantine themselves for 14 days. Once the MLB season starts, players will have to cross the U.S.-Canada border frequently. The team expected the federal government of Canada to allow exceptions for players, but it is already facing challenges at the stage of the state government’s approval.



Toronto Blue Jays is looking at an alternative to set up temporary accommodation in the U.S. “If it turns out to be difficult to go back to Toronto frequently, Dunedin may be a good place to stay,” said Mark Shapiro, the president of the team. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Florida, the plan may change later.



